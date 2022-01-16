Bills fans throw sex toy onto field during playoff game against Patriots

Buffalo Bills fans are keeping tradition alive.

Some Bills fan threw a sex toy onto the field during the team’s home playoff game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night. The dildo was thrown onto the field after the Patriots connected for a touchdown pass late in the third quarter to make it 33-9.

The dildo was thrown near Kendrick Bourne in the end zone after he caught the TD.

Bourne pointed at the sex toy right after seeing it:

you're not gonna believe this, but this isnt the first time someone threw a dildo on the field in a Bills-Patriots game pic.twitter.com/IXAiDVMXgt — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 16, 2022

Anyone who’s been watching Patriots-Bills games in Buffalo for the last several years should not be surprised by this.

Bills fans did the same thing in:

– 2016

– 2017

– 2018

Bills Mafia is all about winning and having fun. Breaking tables and tossing sex toys is what they do best.