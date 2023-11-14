 Skip to main content
Josh Allen goes viral for his reaction to Bills’ unbelievable mistake

November 13, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Josh Allen wears a Bills hat

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The agony Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen felt late Monday was palpable during his team’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos outlasted the Bills 24-22 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills’ defeat came courtesy of a last-second field goal by Broncos kicker Wil Lutz from 36 yards out.

Lutz missed an initial 41-yard attempt wide right. But the Bills made a costly mistake to give the Broncos a second chance. Buffalo drew a flag for having 12 men on defense, which resulted in a 5-yard penalty and gifted the Broncos another shot (video here).

The ESPN broadcast showed Allen’s reaction after the penalty was called. The concern on his face said it all.

Allen was going through it all game. The Bills quarterback was left stunned after his team was called for defensive pass interference in the final minute. The penalty placed the Broncos in field goal range.

Allen also had a look of despair after throwing his second interception of the game.

Allen went 15/26 for 177 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the loss to the Broncos.

The Bills are fresh off a players-only meeting to try to get the team back on track. Instead, they’ve now lost three of their last four games.

