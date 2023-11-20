Bills, Jets players got into fight in tunnel after game

A fight broke out following Sunday’s contest between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills won a one-sided 32-6 contest over the Jets. While the on-field action was far from intense, the animosity between players remained high even after the final result.

New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins were reportedly involved in a “huge” fight in the stadium tunnel.

Some Jets and Bills players were getting into it in the hallway. Hard to see here but it was happening. pic.twitter.com/owyiroB3LG — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 20, 2023

According to SNY reporter Connor Hughes, the altercation between Clemons and Dawkins began off the field. Their beef ended up spilling over into the tunnel, where other players began getting involved.

Bills players got the final say in the argument by pointing to the final score in the game that they had just played.

The fight started between Clemons & Dawkins off the field. Spilled into the tunnel. Others then involved. It wasn’t pretty. #Bills got last laugh with words thrown about the victory. Ugly end for Jets after ugly performance https://t.co/pxFOZ2as7A — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 20, 2023

Emotions were likely running high Sunday given that both teams were in desperate need of a win after back-to-back losses.

The Jets had a players-only meeting earlier this week to try and get their team back on track. Instead, the Jets once again failed to score a single touchdown for a third straight game.

The Bills, on the other hand, were able to redeem themselves after last week’s last-second mistake.