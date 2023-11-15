Jets held players-only meeting ahead of clash against Bills

The New York Jets are not taking their two-game losing streak lightly. The team held a meeting Tuesday to try and nudge them back in the right direction.

The Jets lost 16-12 against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The defeat marked the second straight game wherein the Jets’ offense failed to score a single touchdown. They have now gone 11 straight quarters without an end zone score.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson revealed that the team held a players-only meeting Tuesday to address their on-field issues. Wilson spoke of the meeting during a recent appearance on the “Bart & Hahn Show” on ESPN New York radio.

“It was just us,” said Wilson, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “We got to make sure we’re all on the same page about where we’re at and how the hell we get out of this funk, man. That was really the message. When it comes from one of your teammates, it always hits different. It always resonates a little bit more.”

Wilson added that the Jets did not want to wait for the losses to pile up before deciding to call for such a meeting.

The 23-year-old wideout also stated that the team is fully aware that a players-only meeting does not guarantee any positive results on the field. The team still has to go out and execute.

To Wilson’s point, the Buffalo Bills also recently held a players-only meeting amid their own ongoing slide. The Bills still ended up losing at the last-second due to a completely avoidable mistake.

The Jets and Bills will be facing off this Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.