Bills players take aim at ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth over comments

A few Buffalo Bills players took aim at ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth over his criticism of Josh Allen fans.

Foxworth, who played cornerback in the NFL from 2005-2011, said on a recent podcast appearance that he roots for Josh Allen to fail. Why? Not because he dislikes Allen, but because he takes pleasure in seeing Allen’s fans upset. He doesn’t like Allen’s supporters because he claims they like the American flag and dogs.

Bills guard Jon Feliciano defended the charitable nature of Bills fans and said Foxworth was trying to get attention.

ay @Foxworth24 are you talking about the fans that just raise over 700k for a hospital during a pandemic? Ppl do/say the corniest things to try n get ahead — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) December 16, 2020

Feliciano was referencing Bills fans recently raising money in honor of Allen’s late grandmother.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer told Foxworth he has to “do better.” He also said this sort of comment isn’t something people should let slide.

Hold up bruh… we not jus letting this slide, yeah?! @espn this what we on now in the sports world!? @Foxworth24 we gotta do better my brother… cause this ain’t it https://t.co/xsAHO6hiqH — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) December 16, 2020

When asked about Foxworth’s comments, ESPN offered no comment to OutKick.

Allen is in his third season in the NFL and has developed into an MVP candidate for the 10-3 Bills.