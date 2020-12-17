 Skip to main content
Bills players take aim at ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth over comments

December 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Domonique Foxworth

A few Buffalo Bills players took aim at ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth over his criticism of Josh Allen fans.

Foxworth, who played cornerback in the NFL from 2005-2011, said on a recent podcast appearance that he roots for Josh Allen to fail. Why? Not because he dislikes Allen, but because he takes pleasure in seeing Allen’s fans upset. He doesn’t like Allen’s supporters because he claims they like the American flag and dogs.

Bills guard Jon Feliciano defended the charitable nature of Bills fans and said Foxworth was trying to get attention.

Feliciano was referencing Bills fans recently raising money in honor of Allen’s late grandmother.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer told Foxworth he has to “do better.” He also said this sort of comment isn’t something people should let slide.

When asked about Foxworth’s comments, ESPN offered no comment to OutKick.

Allen is in his third season in the NFL and has developed into an MVP candidate for the 10-3 Bills.

