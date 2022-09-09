Sean McDermott hints at 1 worry regarding Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills would be hard-pressed to find anything they disliked about Josh Allen’s performance on Thursday night. However, head coach Sean McDermott suggested there might be one thing worth looking at.

McDermott hinted at some minor concern about how often Allen ran the ball in the second half despite the Bills’ big lead. The coach suggested that was something his staff might look at moving forward.

Asked about Josh Allen's running, especially in the 2nd half, Sean McDermott doesn't delve deep into the topic but does say the coaches can do a better job with that moving forward. #Bills — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 9, 2022

Allen was dominant as a rusher during Thursday’s game, and that aspect is a big part of Buffalo’s success on offense. However, he was still taking off in the fourth quarter, even when the Bills held a comfortable 21-point lead.

The concern is that Allen is more vulnerable to injury when running the ball. The Bills would hate to see something happen to him on a garbage-time play. Reining in the star quarterback may be easier said than done, but the Bills will at least take a look at it considering their status as Super Bowl favorites.