Bills OC Ken Dorsey addresses his coaching box meltdown

September 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jun 14, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey looks on during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey blew a gasket toward the end of his team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and the coach says he regrets the way he handled himself.

Dorsey was shown on the CBS broadcast slamming his notes around after the Bills blew a chance to orchestrate a game-winning touchdown drive (video here). He addressed the situation while speaking with the media on Monday and vowed to “learn from it.”

No one really faulted Dorsey for how upset he was. The Bills badly mismanaged the clock multiple times in a game they had a chance to win. Josh Allen also missed a wide-open Isaiah McKenzie on 4th-and-goal late in the game for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown.

Dorsey, who has been with the Bills since 2019 and is in his first year as OC, had every right to be furious. Fans and players should love that he is that passionate about winning.

