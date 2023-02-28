Bills lose key member of coaching staff for 2023 season

The Buffalo Bills have had one of the best defenses in the NFL over the past several seasons, but they are losing a key member of their coaching staff on that side of the ball heading into 2023.

The Bills on Tuesday announced that defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will step away from football next season. Frazier plans to return in 2024.

Former Carolina Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb joined the Bills earlier this month as a senior defensive assistant. He will likely take on a bigger role now that Frazier is going on hiatus.

Frazier, 63, was hired as defensive coordinator of the Bills when Sean McDermott got the head coach job in 2017. The Bills have allowed 20 points per game over the past six seasons, which ranked third in the NFL during that span. They finished second in the league last season with just 17.9 points allowed per game.

It is unclear if Frazier will return to his defensive coordinator position with the Bills in 2024. He was considered a strong head coach candidate for one team a year ago.