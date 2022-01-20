Leslie Frazier favored in 1 NFL head coach search?

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has been linked to numerous head coaching positions over the last several years. This hiring cycle, it looks like he might have a good shot at landing one of them.

Frazier’s name has “consistently come up” in connection with the Chicago Bears job, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer in a recent mailbag. Breer notes that Frazier has the experience and leadership skills that fit with what Chicago wants in a head coach. Frazier also played for the Bears for the entirety of his five-year playing career, and also has ties with Bill Polian, who is consulting on the search.

Few would argue that Frazier has made a strong case to land another NFL head coaching job. He coached the Minnesota Vikings from 2011 to 2013, having served as the team’s defensive coordinator before that. Since 2017, he has been the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, and he has molded that unit into one of the NFL’s best.

The Bears appear to be looking for experience as a key trait in their coaching search. Frazier has plenty of that, making him an intriguing and appealing choice for the job.

Photo: Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier walks the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports