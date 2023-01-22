Bengals lose touchdown on controversial overturned play

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had a touchdown taken away during Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, and some felt the original call should have stood.

Chase appeared to catch his second touchdown of the half when Joe Burrow found him in the back of the end zone on third down late late in the first half. The Pro Bowl wideout clearly got both feet inbounds, but replays showed that the ball was moving as his backside hit the ground out of bounds.

You can see the play below:

The play was automatically reviewed since it was a scoring play, and the call was changed to an incomplete pass. CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore felt the officials made the right decision.

The call was a huge one, as it forced the Bengals to settle for a field goal to go up 17-7. They would have gone ahead two touchdowns if Chase was awarded a catch.