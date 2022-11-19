Bills fans go above and beyond to help players get to airport

A massive snowstorm this week forced the Buffalo Bills to move Sunday’s home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. That still presented one issue, however: figuring out when and how the Bills would travel to Detroit with many players buried under as much as five feet of snow.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport reopened on Saturday, which cleared one significant obstacle. However, players still had to actually get to the airport, which proved a challenge for some. Fortunately, Bills Mafia was more than happy to help in multiple instances.

Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown shared on Instagram that Bills fans were helping him clear his driveway so he could travel to the game. Fellow lineman Quintin Morris also indicated that someone cleared his driveway for him.

Bills fans are helping Spencer Brown clear his driveway so he can make it to the game! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wyLMmddUP9 — 6-3 1:00PM McDerm 🦬🏈 (@omiester) November 19, 2022

To whoever cleared my driveway goat! #BillsMafia something special ❤️ — Quintin Morris (@QuintinMorris_) November 19, 2022

Tight ends Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney even had fans helping them dig a path out of Knox’s house so he could leave.

Dawson Knox posted a video to his IG showing neighbors helping him dig a path out of his house with teammate Tommy Sweeney. “The city of good neighbors. Gettin’ to the plane. Wow, let’s go. Never seen anything like it.” pic.twitter.com/IeGVktk7rW — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) November 19, 2022

The efforts of Bills Mafia were apparently effective. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Bills were able to make it to the airport and fly out on time to reach Detroit for Sunday’s game.

The #Bills have made it, somehow, to their facility and they are busing to the airport, per team officials. They’ll head to the airport and fly around 4 pm. Amid an epic snowstorm, looks like they’re gonna make it. 🤞🏻 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2022

When it comes to traveling to games, Bills Mafia giveth and Bills Mafia taketh away. In this instance, though, they probably saved some players a lot of time and effort through their interventions, especially with the city looking like it did after the heavy snow.