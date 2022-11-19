 Skip to main content
Bills fans go above and beyond to help players get to airport

November 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Bills field logo

Nov 3, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; General view of the Buffalo Bills logo at New Era Field prior to the game against the Washington Redskins. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A massive snowstorm this week forced the Buffalo Bills to move Sunday’s home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. That still presented one issue, however: figuring out when and how the Bills would travel to Detroit with many players buried under as much as five feet of snow.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport reopened on Saturday, which cleared one significant obstacle. However, players still had to actually get to the airport, which proved a challenge for some. Fortunately, Bills Mafia was more than happy to help in multiple instances.

Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown shared on Instagram that Bills fans were helping him clear his driveway so he could travel to the game. Fellow lineman Quintin Morris also indicated that someone cleared his driveway for him.

Tight ends Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney even had fans helping them dig a path out of Knox’s house so he could leave.

The efforts of Bills Mafia were apparently effective. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Bills were able to make it to the airport and fly out on time to reach Detroit for Sunday’s game.

When it comes to traveling to games, Bills Mafia giveth and Bills Mafia taketh away. In this instance, though, they probably saved some players a lot of time and effort through their interventions, especially with the city looking like it did after the heavy snow.

