Bills’ Spencer Brown got stuck in traffic on way to Monday’s game

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown learned the hard way Monday just how seriously the Bills Mafia takes its tailgating.

Brown posted a funny picture on social media Monday as he tried to make his way to Highmark Stadium for his game against the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately for him, a lot of Bills fans had the same idea, and Brown found himself stuck in traffic.

Spencer Brown shares he is stuck in traffic heading to the #Bills game 😂 pic.twitter.com/PmmyBTWgGC — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) September 19, 2022

Bills fans were definitely hyped for the 7:15 p.m. kickoff. Many made their way to the stadium to tailgate several hours in advance, and Brown simply got caught in that traffic.

Brown, a second-year offensive lineman, is more familiar than most in knowing how Bills fans operate. To be honest, he probably should have seen this coming.