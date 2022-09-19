 Skip to main content
Bills’ Spencer Brown got stuck in traffic on way to Monday’s game

September 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Spencer Brown smiling

Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) following the game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown learned the hard way Monday just how seriously the Bills Mafia takes its tailgating.

Brown posted a funny picture on social media Monday as he tried to make his way to Highmark Stadium for his game against the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately for him, a lot of Bills fans had the same idea, and Brown found himself stuck in traffic.

Bills fans were definitely hyped for the 7:15 p.m. kickoff. Many made their way to the stadium to tailgate several hours in advance, and Brown simply got caught in that traffic.

Brown, a second-year offensive lineman, is more familiar than most in knowing how Bills fans operate. To be honest, he probably should have seen this coming.

