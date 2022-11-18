Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills’ stadium goes viral

The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday.

A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber the area for most of the weekend. Orchard Park, which is where the Bills’ Highmark Stadium resides, had already received nearly four feet of snow as of mid-afternoon on Friday. In one photo that went viral, Highmark Stadium was practically unrecognizable.

Current look at the Buffalo Bills stadium football games have been moved to Detroit this weekend pic via @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/R4048wHeNj — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokisewx) November 18, 2022

You can see some more photos that the Bills shared below:

Bills pass-rusher Von Miller also gave fans an idea of just how much snow had fallen in a short period of time.

Good Morning Buffalo pic.twitter.com/2KxXd2tUoV — Von Miller (@VonMiller) November 18, 2022

The Buffalo area is expected to receive at least five feet of snow by the time the storm subsides. While the Bills are no strangers to playing in poor conditions, this particular storm was so bad that playing at Highmark Stadium was not an option. Mother Nature may have even sent an eery message warning the Bills to get out of town.

The Bills will “host” the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday.