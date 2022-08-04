 Skip to main content
Bills Mafia had hilarious gesture for Von Miller

August 4, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Von Miller before a game

Jun 1, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason splash when they signed Von Miller to a six-year deal, and their loyal fans want to make sure the star pass-rusher knows he chose the right team.

The Bills have been staying in dorm rooms at St. John Fisher University for training camp. Von Miller joked earlier this week that it has been a bit strange to live the college life again at age 33.

“The toilet paper’s different. The beds are different. There’s no TV in the dorm room,” Miller told reporters, via Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com.

Miller apparently does not have to wipe with college dorm room toilet paper anymore. He praised Bills Mafia on Thursday for sending him shipments of more luxurious TP and even wet wipes.

There are few — if any — fanbases in sports that are more passionate than Bills fans. They often find hilarious ways to express that passion, and Miller has now experienced that first-hand.

