Bills Mafia had hilarious gesture for Von Miller

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason splash when they signed Von Miller to a six-year deal, and their loyal fans want to make sure the star pass-rusher knows he chose the right team.

The Bills have been staying in dorm rooms at St. John Fisher University for training camp. Von Miller joked earlier this week that it has been a bit strange to live the college life again at age 33.

“The toilet paper’s different. The beds are different. There’s no TV in the dorm room,” Miller told reporters, via Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com.

Miller apparently does not have to wipe with college dorm room toilet paper anymore. He praised Bills Mafia on Thursday for sending him shipments of more luxurious TP and even wet wipes.

.@VonMiller: "Football fans are great but Bills Mafia is different. I made one comment last week about the toilet paper at training camp and they haven’t stopped mailing me different kinds of toilet paper and plant-based wipes." 😂 #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/oVeFmqZHrc — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 4, 2022

There are few — if any — fanbases in sports that are more passionate than Bills fans. They often find hilarious ways to express that passion, and Miller has now experienced that first-hand.