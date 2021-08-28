Video: Fired up Bills Mafia forces delay of game in preseason

Buffalo Bills fans are known to be some of the most passionate in the business. They showed that again during Saturday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

With the Packers facing third and goal from the Bills’ five-yard line, the home crowd in Buffalo got very loud. So loud, in fact, that Packers quarterback Jordan Love couldn’t communicate with his offensive line, and Green Bay wound up taking a delay of game penalty.

Only one NFL fan base could cause a delay of game in a preseason game. It’s why #BillsMafia is the best pic.twitter.com/hVKYs0YwBZ — BS Buff Wes (@WesBSBuffalo) August 28, 2021

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was pleased, saying after the game that he saw it as fans getting their reps in for the meaningful games as well.

Josh Allen on #BillsMafia forcing a delay of game penalty- "It's reps for the fans, too."#Bills — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) August 28, 2021

Part of this is probably due to being back to full stadiums after a year of limited crowds and reduced capacities. No matter what the reason, it’s wildly impressive to see fans get so fired up late in the first half of a preseason game, which would usually be expected to be a fairly sleepy affair.

On the other hand, the reputation of Bills Mafia does precede them. Perhaps we shouldn’t be so surprised.