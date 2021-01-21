Dick’s selling folding tables in section with Buffalo Bills gear

Buffalo Bills fans are a generous, rowdy, and passionate bunch, and they have become known for their wild tailgating antics. Bills Mafia and folding tables have become synonymous, so much so that a Dick’s Sporting Goods store is selling tables in the Bills section of their store.

Bills fan Matt Johnson shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday of the Dick’s store where he says this took place.

Dick's Sporting Goods is selling tables in the Buffalo Bills section of the store. pic.twitter.com/dSqZ6yfYve — Matt Johnson (@twoeightnine) January 19, 2021

That’s awesome, and fitting for the audience. Bills fans love bodyslamming tables at their tailgates.

Unfortunately, the Bills’ best season in over 25 years came at a time when fans weren’t able to attend most games. That’s why Dick’s is coming in handy with the tables, so fans can have the experience anywhere.

Despite their wild partying ways, Bills fans are also known for being among the most generous fanbases around.