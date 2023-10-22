Bills benefit from controversial roughing the passer call on Patriots

The Buffalo Bills benefitted from a questionable roughing the passer call during their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Buffalo was trailing 22-10 and had 2nd-and-2 from their own 44-yard line. Josh Allen threw a deep pass that fell incomplete, but Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore was called for roughing the passer.

Barmore did not appear to hit Allen too high, too low, or late. The officials likely felt that Barmore “stuffed” Allen into the ground, which is when a defender lands on top of the quarterback with most or all of his weight.

The penalty gave Buffalo 15 free yards on a drive that they eventually finished with a touchdown to cut New England’s lead to 22-17. It wound up being a crucial call, and one that Patriots fans were not pleased about.