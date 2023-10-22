Bills benefit from controversial roughing the passer call on Patriots
The Buffalo Bills benefitted from a questionable roughing the passer call during their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Buffalo was trailing 22-10 and had 2nd-and-2 from their own 44-yard line. Josh Allen threw a deep pass that fell incomplete, but Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore was called for roughing the passer.
Refs are cowards. They hate #RealBall 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/spKZLWe6iV
— Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) October 22, 2023
Barmore did not appear to hit Allen too high, too low, or late. The officials likely felt that Barmore “stuffed” Allen into the ground, which is when a defender lands on top of the quarterback with most or all of his weight.
The penalty gave Buffalo 15 free yards on a drive that they eventually finished with a touchdown to cut New England’s lead to 22-17. It wound up being a crucial call, and one that Patriots fans were not pleased about.