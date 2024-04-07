Report: Bills refused to trade Stefon Diggs to 1 specific team

The Buffalo Bills were clearly motivated to trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but one report suggests there was one team that never had a chance.

Chris Simms said on “Pro Football Talk” this week that the Bills were willing to accommodate Diggs in certain ways with a trade, but were adamantly opposed to trading him to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“From what I do know, he was allowed to seek a trade from anybody in the league except the Kansas City Chiefs,” Simms said. “That’s what I’ve been told by multiple people, that he was allowed to do that. The Chiefs were the only team they weren’t going to trade [with].”

Obviously, the Bills are not in the business of helping the Chiefs. The two teams have met in the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, with Kansas City winning all three matchups. Even considering a Diggs trade would have been both self-defeating and hugely unpopular.

The Houston Texans got Diggs instead, adding him to an impressive stable of weapons. They risk only having him for a year, but the Bills will still have to deal with the wide receiver playing for an AFC rival that made the playoffs in 2023.