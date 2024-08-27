Bills make surprising decision with son of former All-Pro

The Buffalo Bills are throwing a curveball to mark this week’s NFL roster deadline.

NFL journalist Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that the Bills have decided to release running back Frank Gore Jr. The move comes amid Tuesday’s deadline to cut their roster down to 53 players.

Gore Jr, the son of five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro RB Frank Gore, had signed with the Bills this spring as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss. He was tremendous for Buffalo during the preseason as well, logging 163 yards on 33 attempts (for a robust 4.94 yards a carry) and a TD.

The 22-year-old Gore Jr. had also passed the vibe check for Bills fans since his father played for Buffalo himself (during the 2019 NFL season). Thus, the decision to part ways with him is a surprising one. The Bills will now move forward with a running back quartet of James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, and Darrynton Evans instead. This also means Buffalo won’t be getting any more great reactions from the elder Gore to his son’s play.