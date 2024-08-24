Frank Gore had great reaction to his son’s big preseason game

Frank Gore Jr. might be playing his way onto the Buffalo Bills’ roster, and his father is not hiding his pride.

Gore Jr. was very impressive in the Bills’ preseason finale on Saturday, getting 18 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. While those numbers came against the Carolina Panthers’ backups, Gore Jr. looked lively and certainly made a case for a roster spot, or at the very least, a practice squad role.

In attendance for the game was longtime NFL running back Frank Gore Sr., and he was very much eager to take on the role of proud father.

Gore Sr. was also on the field after the game to greet his son — and he was wearing a Gore Jr. jersey, too.

Gore Jr. played his college ball at Southern Miss and showed some flashes there, but he ultimately went undrafted. The Bills scooped him up, which prompted a great reaction from the elder Gore. It seems he may have known what he was talking about based on Gore Jr.’s encouraging preseason.