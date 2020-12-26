Blaine Gabbert replaces Tom Brady after incredible first half

Tom Brady took care of business in 30 minutes of football against the Detroit Lions, and he did so well he was able to take a seat in the second half.

Brady put together a game’s worth of statistics in the first half. He went 22/27 for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Brady even became the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ leader for most passing touchdowns in a season with 34.

.@TomBrady now holds our franchise record for most passing TDs in a season with 34 pic.twitter.com/JQupfjyv7H — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 26, 2020

After putting up a perfect passer rating in the first half, Brady gave way to Blaine Gabbert. And guess what? Gabbert picked up where Brady left off and threw a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski on his first pass. Gabbert even threw a touchdown pass to Mike Evans on his second drive.

After allowing 47 points through three quarters, you can understand why radio analyst Jim Miller had some criticism for Detroit.