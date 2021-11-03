Blake Bortles had to ditch golf round after getting call from NFL team

The Green Bay Packers were forced to act quickly after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Naturally, they called a familiar name, who definitely wasn’t expecting it.

The Packers are bringing in veteran Blake Bortles for the week, with Rodgers unavailable against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bortles got the phone call from the Packers in the middle of a round of golf, which evidently had to be abandoned fairly quickly.

Former Jaguars legend Blake Bortles was even through seven holes at Ponte Vedra's Ocean Course this morning when he got the call to fly to Green Bay. He was staring at double bogey on No. 8 when he picked up. Gotta love the Boat. — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) November 3, 2021

Bortles probably didn’t mind abandoning that round. It sounds like it might have been about to go south for him.

It’s unlikely that Bortles will see any action. He hasn’t played in a game since 2019. However, he’s made a nice living as a COVID emergency quarterback, and he has experience with Green Bay’s system, having spent training camp with the team.

Photo: Nov 10, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles (5) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports