Broncos using Blake Bortles as quarantine emergency quarterback now

December 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Blake Bortles

The Denver Broncos appear to have learned their lesson from last week’s disaster.

The Broncos ended up without an actual quarterback available for their Week 12 loss at home to the New Orleans Saints. They started a practice squad wide receiver at QB even though he hadn’t taken any reps at the position all year.

Denver won’t be making the same mistake in the future. The Broncos had third-string quarterback Blake Bortles go to the team’s facility after mostly everyone else was there and won’t have him fly out with the team to Kansas City for their game against the Chiefs.

This is a prudent move many teams should be following. They all should keep one quarterback effectively in quarantine so they will have at least one available.

On top of adjustments they’re making with Bortles, the Broncos signed a fifth quarterback.

