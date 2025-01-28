Bo Nix turned down Pro Bowl invite for good reason

Bo Nix turned down an invitation to participate in this weekend’s Pro Bowl for a good reason.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Drake Maye and Russell Wilson had been added to the Pro Bowl as replacement players. They are taking the spots in place of fellow AFC quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, who will not be participating in the event.

Some fans were surprised, and they questioned why Maye and Wilson made it over other AFC quarterbacks, like Nix for instance. It turns out that Nix was invited but declined because of a procedure he has scheduled.

9 News in Denver’s Mike Klis reported that Nix did not want to push back the procedure because he is eager to get to work on offseason training.

Bo Nix, a 4th alternate AFC Pro Bowl QB, was unable to accept invitation to participate in Pro Bowl Games because of previously scheduled, routine and minor postseason cleanup procedure. Nix eager to get procedure done so he can get to work on offseason training. #9sports https://t.co/TlKnxPWsTA — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) January 28, 2025

Broncos fans will love hearing that.

Nix was the No. 12 overall pick in the draft last year and shined as a rookie this season. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,775 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Nix also rushed for 430 yards and 4 touchdowns. Nix seemed to get better as the season went on, and he even led Denver to a 10-7 record and playoff berth.

Nix got off to a great start in his career, and he is looking to get even better next year. Wilson and Maye are the beneficiaries of his decision.