Bobby Wagner reportedly makes big decision about his future

March 10, 2024
by Grey Papke
Bobby Wagner in uniform

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks to the locker room following a 13-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Star linebacker Bobby Wagner has reportedly made a significant decision about his future as his contract is set to expire this week.

Wagner plans to test free agency and is seen as unlikely to return to the Seattle Seahawks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This means Wagner is likely leaving the Seahawks for the second time in his career.

The Seahawks certainly cannot be disappointed with what Wagner gave them in 2023. His 183 total tackles were a career high, and he was named to one of the All-Pro teams for a 10th consecutive season. His contributions were not enough to get Seattle into the playoffs, however.

Money may play a role in the move, with one Seahawks icon suggesting the organization was downright disrespectful when negotiating with Wagner last year. Wagner may also be looking to join a more immediate contender, as the Seahawks are in something of a transitional period with new coach Mike Macdonald coming in.

Two teams other than the Seahawks were linked to Wagner when he was a free agent last year. Perhaps one or both will check in again once the 33-year-old hits the market.

Bobby WagnerSeattle Seahawks
