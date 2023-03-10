Report: Bobby Wagner receiving interest from at least 2 teams

Bobby Wagner likely will not have to wait too long to find a new home, and a new report suggests two teams are already showing interest in the linebacker.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys are among several teams to reach out to Wagner, according to Jordan Schulz of TheScore. The Seattle Seahawks could also be interested in bringing Wagner back.

Bobby Wagner’s market is heating up and several teams have reached out, sources tell @theScore. I’m told the #Chargers and #Cowboys have called, among others. Don’t rule out a return to the #Seahawks either for the future first ballot Hall of Fame LB. pic.twitter.com/X3VzYINLms — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 10, 2023

Wagner was released by the Los Angeles Rams after one season, so the Chargers would provide a chance for him to stay where he already is. He remains good enough to anchor a linebacker group, so it is no shock that he is attracting wide interest.

Wagner was a second-team All-Pro for the Rams in 2022, collecting 140 total tackles and six sacks.