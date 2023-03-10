 Skip to main content
Report: Bobby Wagner receiving interest from at least 2 teams

March 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bobby Wagner in a Rams shirt

Aug 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Wagner likely will not have to wait too long to find a new home, and a new report suggests two teams are already showing interest in the linebacker.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys are among several teams to reach out to Wagner, according to Jordan Schulz of TheScore. The Seattle Seahawks could also be interested in bringing Wagner back.

Wagner was released by the Los Angeles Rams after one season, so the Chargers would provide a chance for him to stay where he already is. He remains good enough to anchor a linebacker group, so it is no shock that he is attracting wide interest.

Wagner was a second-team All-Pro for the Rams in 2022, collecting 140 total tackles and six sacks.

