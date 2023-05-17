Minor league baseball team hosting funny Commanders sale celebration

How big of a deal is the Washington Commanders’ sale in the D.C. area? Big enough that one area minor league team is making a promotion out of it.

The Bowie Baysox, the Baltimore Orioles’ AA affiliate, are hosting a promotion on Thursday to celebrate Daniel Snyder’s move to sell the Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris. As part of the promotion, fans wearing Commanders gear can get half-price $10 box seats. Fans with the first name “Josh” or last name “Harris” will be granted free admission, as will anyone wearing a Magic Johnson jersey. Johnson is a minority investor in Harris’ ownership group.

“Ultimately we decided we just didn’t want to acknowledge Dan that much,” Baysox GM Brian Shallcross told Scott Allen of the Washington Post. “We wanted the promotion to be positive and forward-looking. … It’s hard to find somebody that has positive things to say about the organization and the ownership, so we just thought it was the right time for a celebration.”

The Baysox are certainly in tune with the reaction to Snyder’s decision to sell the team. The longtime owner is hugely unpopular with Commanders fans, so the Baysox should get pretty solid turnout here.