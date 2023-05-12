Washington Commanders announce major news

The Washington Commanders made a significant announcement Friday that suggests the team’s sale is all but finalized.

The Commanders announced Friday in a statement that the organization has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Josh Harris. This means that Harris has a formal agreement to buy the Commanders from current owner Daniel Snyder, pending NFL approval and the “satisfaction of customary closing conditions.”

The #Commanders and Josh Harris have a deal. pic.twitter.com/ct4TbE5Vb2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2023

In a statement, Snyder and wife Tanya said they “look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years.”

Essentially, the announcement means that the sale is now a formality. There have been no indications that the NFL will balk at approving any aspect of the sale. Any rumored derailments had mostly come from Snyder’s end, not the league’s.

Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, leads a group that offered a reported $6 billion for the franchise. The group also includes NBA legend Magic Johnson and a number of other investors.