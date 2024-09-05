Teammate defends Dak Prescott with awesome response

Dak Prescott will probably be left smiling after hearing what Brandin Cooks had to say about him.

Cooks spoke with the media Wednesday from Dallas Cowboys practice, which took place inside The Star in Frisco, Texas. Cooks, who is entering his second season with the Cowboys, defended Prescott against the criticism the QB receives.

Cooks labeled all the criticism Prescott receives as “blasphemy.”

“It’s blasphemy. It’s unbelievable. The guy shows up every year, year in and year out. Putting up numbers, leading his team. He can’t do it all by himself. A lot of those great quarterbacks that I’ve been with, Tom (Brady) and Drew (Brees), don’t get me wrong, they won a lot of games, won a lot of Super Bowls, but they had a lot of help around them as well, right?” Cooks argued, via Jon Machota.

“Us players around (Dak) also got to step up. So when we hear that disrespect, I take that personally and as his teammates we should take that personally, because at the end of the day, somebody has got to be able to help him get over that hump so we can go win one.”

Cooks is entering his second season with Dallas and 11th season in the NFL. He has posted six 1,000-yard seasons in his career and has played with some strong QBs just like he said.

Prescott had arguably his best season last year with 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns against just 9 interceptions. But absent a deep postseason run, people are going to keep criticizing him. At least Cooks has his back.