The Brandon Aiyuk contract situation has finally been resolved

The Brandon Aiyuk saga is finally over.

Aiyuk agreed to a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports. Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Aiyuk’s deal is for four years and $120 million, with $76 million guaranteed.

Sources to me and @RapSheet: The #49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk have agreed on a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $76 million in guarantees. Hold-in over. Trade request withdrawn.

This concludes a roller coaster ride that saw Aiyuk dangled in trade talks multiple times. Initially, he was said to be seeking $28 million annually, but that figure likely went up after Justin Jefferson got a new contract from the Minnesota Vikings in June. Ultimately, Aiyuk settled for $30 million a year. He reportedly could have received more money from at least one other team, but he clearly wanted to play for a contender in addition to getting paid.

Aiyuk had seemed disillusioned with the 49ers at various points in the process, and even seemingly suggested at one point that the 49ers had indicated they didn’t want him back. That was all put aside to conclude negotiations.

The agreement comes just as things seemed to be escalating between the two sides. Aiyuk was cleared to practice on Wednesday, but had still been sitting out, at which point the 49ers would have been justified in fining him for missed practices. Now, attention will turn to getting him ready for Week 1.

Aiyuk is coming off his best season as a pro, with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches in 2023. He is now entrenched as the No. 1 target in San Francisco’s passing attack for years to come.