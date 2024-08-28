 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 28, 2024

49ers hint at change in Brandon Aiyuk’s status

August 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Brandon Aiyuk at a Super Bowl press conference

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers still have yet to sort out wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation for 2024, but there was a notable adjustment to his status on Wednesday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Aiyuk has been cleared by doctors to practice after dealing with back and neck issues early in camp. That means, in theory, the 49ers could begin fining Aiyuk for missed practices, which they have not done to this point.

Shanahan did not say whether the 49ers would actually begin fining Aiyuk for missed practices, suggesting they are hopeful that the wide receiver will take part in activities even without a new contract. Early signs suggested that would not be the case, however, as Aiyuk was not spotted during warmups.

Will this push the two sides closer to working out a new contract for Aiyuk? It seems unlikely, as there has reportedly been little movement in talks for weeks. If anything, Aiyuk skipping practices despite being healthy would really just escalate the situation.

Still, if Aiyuk does start practicing, it may at least be a good omen for Niners fans. For now, he is set to make around $14 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal — a low number for someone with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Article Tags

Brandon AiyukSan Francisco 49ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus