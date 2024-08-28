49ers hint at change in Brandon Aiyuk’s status

The San Francisco 49ers still have yet to sort out wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation for 2024, but there was a notable adjustment to his status on Wednesday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Aiyuk has been cleared by doctors to practice after dealing with back and neck issues early in camp. That means, in theory, the 49ers could begin fining Aiyuk for missed practices, which they have not done to this point.

The only variable that *seems* to have changed in the #49ers/Brandon Aiyuk situation: Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk was cleared by doctors. Aiyuk was said to have back and neck issues early in camp. That would indicate if Aiyuk doesn't practice now, he'd be subject to fines.… — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) August 28, 2024

Shanahan did not say whether the 49ers would actually begin fining Aiyuk for missed practices, suggesting they are hopeful that the wide receiver will take part in activities even without a new contract. Early signs suggested that would not be the case, however, as Aiyuk was not spotted during warmups.

49ers practice is underway and no sign of Brandon Aiyuk in warmups Media no longer allowed to watch full-team drills (which Aiyuk not expected in yet) When asked of that possibility and if discipline would ensue, Shanahan and Lynch both said they’d only address it if happened — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 28, 2024

Will this push the two sides closer to working out a new contract for Aiyuk? It seems unlikely, as there has reportedly been little movement in talks for weeks. If anything, Aiyuk skipping practices despite being healthy would really just escalate the situation.

Still, if Aiyuk does start practicing, it may at least be a good omen for Niners fans. For now, he is set to make around $14 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal — a low number for someone with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.