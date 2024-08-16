Report: Brandon Aiyuk and 49ers at odds over 1 aspect of contract

The San Francisco 49ers may be making some progress toward signing Brandon Aiyuk to a contract extension, but one big sticking point reportedly remains.

In an appearance on PuckSports Thursday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed that Aiyuk and the 49ers are in broad agreement regarding the first three years of a contract extension. Aiyuk, however, wants an inflated salary for the final non-guaranteed year of the contract, and the 49ers are balking.

“Aiyuk just wants … an adjustment in the final year of the deal, which is not guaranteed,” Garafolo said, as transcribed by Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area. “That year is never guaranteed and we’ve seen a lot of wide receivers and agents put big numbers in that last year to inflate the average per year. It doesn’t sound like that that’s exactly what he wants there; more of a meaningful adjustment to that year, but still not guaranteed and something that the 49ers could walk away from. That’s where the standoff is right now. I’ve called it uncomfortable and contentious at times. I think it’s still that but it’s really close to being done. That’s why the 49ers have said ‘We’re not going to make a move and and trade him away because we feel like we could still get this deal done.'”

The 49ers seemingly have a trade worked out with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but have not pulled the trigger. Reportedly, that is because they still think they can re-sign Aiyuk. This report is certainly evidence of that.

Aiyuk evidently feels very strongly about the final non-guaranteed year of the deal. That could help inflate the average annual value of the contract. It is tough to believe this will not get done if that is the real holdup, but that ultimately depends on how dug in each side is.

The 49ers have suggested they really want to get this done. They might have to give in a bit more for that to happen.