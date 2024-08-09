Report: 49ers making strong push to keep Brandon Aiyuk

For the last several days, it looked increasingly likely that the San Francisco 49ers were moving toward trading wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. That might be quickly changing once again.

The 49ers have redoubled their efforts to try and sign Aiyuk to a new long-term contract in recent days, according to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. While a trade is still possible, the report suggests that the chances of the 49ers keeping Aiyuk have increased in recent days.

The #49ers have made a renewed effort in recent days to strike a long-term deal with WR Brandon Aiyuk, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The situation is fluid and other teams, including Pittsburgh, are still in the mix. But a return to SF appears increasingly possible. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 9, 2024

Early in the week, Aiyuk was the subject of non-stop trade rumors, but things quieted significantly over the last 48 hours or so. That may be because of the 49ers’ renewed effort to work out a contract. It was made quite clear that other teams were willing to give Aiyuk the big raise he has been looking for, but the wide receiver appears reluctant to move to a non-contender even if big money is involved. Trade talks are still ongoing, but interested parties have to give Aiyuk an acceptable contract and make an offer enticing enough for the 49ers to bite on. That has not happened yet.

Aiyuk seems to want to stay with the 49ers, and the team seemingly wants to keep him. When that is the case, something usually gets done, although this negotiation has been a very difficult one. It is possible that the 49ers have ultimately concluded their best course of action is to give Aiyuk the big raise he wants, an outcome they appeared reluctant to pursue even a few days ago.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is said to be seeking a new contract at least $30 million annually.