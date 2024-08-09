 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 9, 2024

Report: 49ers making strong push to keep Brandon Aiyuk

August 9, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Brandon Aiyuk wearing headphones and a 49ers sweatshirt

Aug 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

For the last several days, it looked increasingly likely that the San Francisco 49ers were moving toward trading wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. That might be quickly changing once again.

The 49ers have redoubled their efforts to try and sign Aiyuk to a new long-term contract in recent days, according to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. While a trade is still possible, the report suggests that the chances of the 49ers keeping Aiyuk have increased in recent days.

Early in the week, Aiyuk was the subject of non-stop trade rumors, but things quieted significantly over the last 48 hours or so. That may be because of the 49ers’ renewed effort to work out a contract. It was made quite clear that other teams were willing to give Aiyuk the big raise he has been looking for, but the wide receiver appears reluctant to move to a non-contender even if big money is involved. Trade talks are still ongoing, but interested parties have to give Aiyuk an acceptable contract and make an offer enticing enough for the 49ers to bite on. That has not happened yet.

Aiyuk seems to want to stay with the 49ers, and the team seemingly wants to keep him. When that is the case, something usually gets done, although this negotiation has been a very difficult one. It is possible that the 49ers have ultimately concluded their best course of action is to give Aiyuk the big raise he wants, an outcome they appeared reluctant to pursue even a few days ago.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is said to be seeking a new contract at least $30 million annually.

Article Tags

Brandon AiyukSan Francisco 49ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus