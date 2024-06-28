Brandon Aiyuk sounds pessimistic about contract talks with 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk does not exactly sound optimistic about getting a new contract done with the team anytime soon.

Aiyuk appeared on “The Pivot” podcast this week and was asked about his contract situation. The standout wide receiver suggested that at one point, the two sides had been close on a new deal, but that was no longer the case.

#49ers Brandon Aiyuk opened up about his contract negotiations during his time with The Pivot Podcast 👀 🎥: @thepivot pic.twitter.com/QdcSoP6KaN — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) June 28, 2024

“They told me that they didn’t think that we were on the same page and that they didn’t believe that we were going to,” Aiyuk said, addressing his previous comments about how the team did not want him back. “And that was about it at that time. But it’s part of it. It’s part of the contract negotiations, trying to sway stuff in either direction. So whether that’s 100 percent true or not, I guess that’s still to find out.

“Throughout this process, there was times where we were super close,” Aiyuk said. “I’m telling my agent, ‘Let me get my suit ready, I’ve got to get it back to the Bay. I got to get right to sign that contract.’ There’s days and times, like in the past month or so, where you could say we’re pretty far apart.”

Aiyuk added that he and his agent tried hard to get a deal done with the 49ers right after the season ended, long before the market changed, but nothing got done at that time.

From Aiyuk’s side, it is quite clear what he thinks happened. The 49ers slow-walked talks, the two sides got close once they did start talking, the wide receiver market reset itself, and any progress was largely undone. That has left the two sides at an impasse, though they apparently had a positive meeting recently.

It remains to be seen if and when any new agreement will get done, but Aiyuk seems fairly disillusioned with the Niners right now. On the other hand, things can change quickly, and if San Francisco comes in with an acceptable offer, all of this will be water under the bridge.