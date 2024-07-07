Brandon Aiyuk’s cryptic tweet has Commanders fans excited

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk keeps dropping hints that he remains dissatisfied with his contract negotiations and might want to go elsewhere.

Aiyuk on Sunday posted a screenshot of himself watching Washington Commanders practice film from a June minicamp. Notably, Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, a college teammate of Aiyuk’s, was front and center on screen.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk just posted this picture of #Commanders film on his TikTok… (h/t @SadeghiStu21366) pic.twitter.com/hlV9EhxPE3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 7, 2024

Perhaps this is nothing, but Aiyuk’s activity lately will inevitably make it look like this is a significant deal. Notably, Aiyuk was talking with Daniels when he suggested the 49ers did not want him back, and that helped spark some Commanders-themed trade rumors. This will probably do the same.

Aiyuk and the 49ers have been locked in a contractual standoff for the entire offseason. Notably, the two sides are still in contact, and Aiyuk has made no move toward demanding a trade. As long as that remains the case, the wide receiver is not going anywhere, but this might be an attempt to exert some pressure on the Niners as talks remain slow.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season.