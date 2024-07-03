Notable detail emerges from negotiations between Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk has been seeking a new contract from the San Francisco 49ers, and there has been no indication that the two sides are close to a deal. That does not mean they are headed for a divorce, either.

Aiyuk met with San Francisco’s brass last week at his own request. The goal was to hit the reset button after some tension developed between the two sides throughout the offseason. While there was not much progress made toward a new contract agreement, both parties are said to have engaged in a productive discussion.

Perhaps more importantly, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that Aiyuk has not given any indication that he will demand a trade.

“For Aiyuk and the 49ers, they had conversations recently,” Garafolo said, via Marc Adams of 49ers WebZone. “They are no closer to a deal, from my understanding, but they are also no closer to a trade request. That’s never been something that he has explored in this case. Besides, he’s got to get back to work sometime before training camp to see if they can get something done.”

Aiyuk has seemed skeptical that he will get a contract extension from the 49ers, but it is probably a good sign that he has not requested a trade privately. It is also somewhat surprising given the way Aiyuk has publicly called the team out this offseason.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He wants to capitalize on an incredibly hot wide receiver market, but the 49ers still have Deebo Samuel and drafted former Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round. It remains to be seen how — or if — that will impact a potential extension for Aiyuk.