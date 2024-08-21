Brandon Aiyuk situation nearing a resolution?

Brandon Aiyuk has seemingly been on the verge of being traded for the majority of the offseason, but the situation between him and the San Francisco 49ers could soon come to an unexpected resolution.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, Aiyuk and the 49ers met on Monday and have made progress toward a long-term contract extension. There are said to be “minor details” that need to be sorted out, but it sounds like Aiyuk could be staying in San Francisco.

Sources: The #49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk had another meeting yesterday and talks continue to progress on a long-term contract extension. There has been movement on a deal, but there are some minor details that still need to be ironed out with ownership approval. pic.twitter.com/Z0OWumelSF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 20, 2024

A report last week claimed Aiyuk and the 49ers are only at odds over the final year of a proposed extension, which seems like a small hurdle to clear.

Several teams have expressed interest in trading for Aiyuk. The 49ers have said all along that they hope to keep the star wide receiver. There have been indications that Aiyuk wants to stay as well, but he clearly believes he deserves to be one of the highest-paid players at his position.

If Aiyuk cannot reach an agreement with the 49ers, the most likely suitor for him is the Pittsburgh Steelers. There have been questions about whether the Steelers are willing to pay Aiyuk what he is seeking, however.

Aiyuk is set to make around $14 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal. He is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and has 15 touchdowns over the last two years, so it makes sense that he is trying to cash in on a hot wide receiver market. He may be close to accomplishing that goal without having to switch teams.