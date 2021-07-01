Brandon Jacobs is serious about making NFL comeback as DE

It turns out former running back Brandon Jacobs wasn’t kidding about trying to make an NFL comeback in a very unusual position.

Jacobs, a Super Bowl winner with the New York Giants, responded to Tim Tebow’s tight end comeback bid by remarking that he was planning to return to the NFL as a defensive end. Most assumed Jacobs wasn’t serious and was instead taking a shot at Tebow’s effort.

It turns out Jacobs is serious. He’s been working out for the last month to get his body in shape to play as an NFL defensive end, and he thinks he can be a star at the position right now.

“I think my ability as a defensive end, as an old man as they regard me, I think I can be one of the best in the league right now,” Jacobs told Keyon K. Jeff of Houma Today on Thursday.

Jacobs, who turns 39 on July 6, even claimed that his agent has heard from three teams interested in giving him a tryout.

“I don’t want to throw names out there just yet because I was told not to, but it’ll be a shock,” Jacobs said. “If I don’t get an opportunity, it’s fine. I’m currently coaching high school football and running a youth program, which I’m perfectly content with doing the rest of my life.”

Let’s be blunt: Jacobs probably isn’t going to catch on as a defensive lineman at this stage. It’s even more unlikely he’ll be up there with the league’s best. If this is to prove a point against Tebow, it’s probably not necessary, as the former quarterback seems to be facing longer odds to make the Jacksonville Jaguars. That said, if Jacobs wants to give it a shot, more power to him. Maybe he’ll surprise some people.