Brandon Marshall thinks Packers ‘wasted’ Aaron Rodgers’ career

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall had some harsh words for the Green Bay Packers.

Marshall was a guest on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” Thursday and was talking with the host about the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson. The conversation turned to the Packers, whom Cowherd ripped for, in his eyes, not being more aggressive with their moves. Marshall agreed.

The Packers wasted Aaron Rodgers' career. @BMarshall: "You got 1 Super Bowl out of Aaron Rodgers? Are you kidding me? It's too late." pic.twitter.com/OkfgndsMc7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 25, 2020

“It’s too late. Come on man, they should’ve won two Super Bowls in the last five years. To me, Aaron Rodgers is my favorite quarterback in the NFL, but you wasted this guy’s career,” Marshall said.

“You got one Super Bowl out of Aaron Rodgers? Are you kidding me? It’s too late! It’s too late.”

When you view it from a macro sense, yeah, you might think that a quarterback as talented as Rodgers should have more than one Super Bowl ring. But guess what? It’s not that simple. Do you know who his career has overlapped with? Quarterbacks like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Andrew Luck and Ben Roethlisberger to name a few. He also will be competing with quarterbacks of the new era for those rings, like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

Luck was pretty darn good and never won one. Wilson is pretty darn good and only has one too. Brees’ career stacks up very well against Rodgers, and he only has one as well.

Super Bowl rings are valued as much as they are because they are hard to win. That’s what has made Tom Brady and New England’s run so impressive; they defied all odds and expectations in a difficult league of 32 teams that is well-balanced and designed to eliminate dynasties.

Let’s also not forget that Rodgers suffered major collarbone injuries in two of the nine seasons since winning his Super Bowl, taking away more than 20 percent of his chances to add another ring.

Maybe it’s not a matter of the Packers wasting Rodgers’ career so much as Rodgers’ career proves how difficult it is to win Super Bowls even when you have excellent players.

Of course, given Rodgers’ long-term plans, his chances of winning another Super Bowl should not be discounted.