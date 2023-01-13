Brandon Staley responds to critics of controversial Week 18 decision

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley is trying to fend off criticism over his handling of the team’s Week 18 game.

Staley decided to play his starters for most of the game against the Denver Broncos, even though the Chargers had already clinched a playoff spot and had nothing to play for. The Chargers would have needed a win to clinch the No. 5 seed in the AFC had the Baltimore Ravens beaten the Cincinnati Bengals in the early window, but it was clear before the Chargers’ late window kickoff that the Bengals were on their way to a win. Despite that, Staley stuck to his guns and played his starters in what had become a meaningless game.

The decision came under further scrutiny after wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a back injury that will keep him out of the Chargers’ wild-card game against Jacksonville. Critics pointed out that Williams, the team’s leading receiver, would have been fine for Saturday if Staley had rested his starters.

Staley responded to those critics on Thursday, saying he stood by the decision to play his starters the entire game because of the desire to set a standard.

“I stand behind what we did in that football game,” Staley said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “All my players are really important to me. There were a lot of players that were playing in that game that were in harm’s way. That’s just the nature of football.

“It’s very difficult to decide who plays and who doesn’t and who’s more valuable than the rest. What you’re trying to do is set a standard for your program about how you do things. That’s what I believe in. I didn’t want anybody to get hurt in that game, regardless of their status, because everybody’s important.”

Staley obviously did not want injuries, but there is certainly room for criticism of his approach. The decision not to ease back and avoid playing his starters in at least the second half was puzzling.

On the other hand, at least one other NFL coach would probably argue that Staley was doing the right thing. Injuries can happen in all sorts of football environments, and one might say the Chargers just got unlucky in this instance.