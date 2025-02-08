Report: Brandon Staley could land 1 NFL defensive coordinator job

Brandon Staley may be going from the NFC West to the NFC South.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Saturday that the former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Staley is a candidate to become defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints if the Saints hire Kellen Moore as their new head coach. Fowler notes that George Edwards, outside linebackers coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is also in the mix for the Saints’ DC job.

Staley, 42, has a defensive background and previously served as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. After a three-year run as head coach of the Chargers from 2021-23 in which he went just 24-24 overall with zero playoff wins, Staley spent last season as assistant head coach of the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan.

Fowler also notes that Staley has familiarity with Moore, who was previously Staley’s offensive coordinator on the Chargers and now serves as the OC of the Philadelphia Eagles. With the Eagles set to play in the Super Bowl, the Saints’ overtures for Moore will obviously have to wait for at least another couple of days. But if the Saints, who have the final remaining head coach vacancy in the NFL, do decide on Moore, he might end up being a package deal with Staley (who could stand to improve on the poor reputation he earned as Chargers head coach).