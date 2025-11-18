Jerry Rice’s son Brenden lands with a new NFL team

Brenden Rice, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, is getting another crack at the NFL.

Rice is joining the Seattle Seahawks as a member of their practice squad. The move comes a week after he was released by the New England Patriots.

The younger Rice has been trying to catch on in the league since he entered the NFL Draft in 2024. The Los Angeles Chargers selected him in the seventh round and he made the team out of camp, but was ultimately one of the team’s final cuts prior to the start of the 2025 season.

Rice appeared in three games for the Chargers as a rookie, all on special teams. He has yet to land on an active roster this season, as his stint on New England’s practice squad only lasted a week.

The Seahawks likely made the move as depth, as Tory Horton just missed the team’s Week 11 game due to injury. By joining Seattle, Rice also gets to play for one of the same teams his father did, as Jerry Rice ended his NFL career with a relatively forgettable 11-game stint with the Seahawks.