Jerry Rice’s son Brenden gets cut by NFL team

There’s going to be a Rice shortage in the NFL next season.

Several reporters confirmed Monday that Brenden Rice, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, was being cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Brenden could end up on the Chargers’ practice squad if he clears waivers.

The #Chargers are waiving WR Brenden Rice, source says, though a spot on the practice squad is possible for the son of Jerry Rice if he clears waivers. pic.twitter.com/U5aNOHbfiu — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 25, 2025

The 23-year-old Rice had a poor preseason for the Chargers. He was targeted 10 times but caught just three passes for 32 yards across four games.

Half of those targets came during the Chargers’ preseason finale Saturday against his dad’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers. But Brenden did not have anyone confusing him for his old man. The USC alum converted on just one of his five targets for seven yards.

Brenden Rice fell to the Chargers in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, a result that was said to have left the mild-mannered Jerry Rice fuming. But Brenden has yet to prove his doubters wrong. He failed to record any statistics in the three games he played for the Chargers during his rookie campaign.

With Brenden no longer on an NFL roster, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (no relation) will have to raise the rice-themed banner among NFL wide receivers all by himself.