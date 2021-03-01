Brent Musburger shares statement on death of Irv Cross

Brent Musburger shared a statement on Sunday regarding the death of his former coworker, Irv Cross.

Cross died on Sunday at the age of 81. Cross played college ball at Northwestern and later became a two-time Pro Bowler with the Philadelphia Eagles. After playing, Cross went into broadcasting, where he was part of CBS’ “The NFL Today” team.

Musburger was the host of the show, along with Cross and Phyllis George, from 1975-1989.

On the death of Irv Cross . . . pic.twitter.com/ntx3KcKyz7 — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) March 1, 2021

Musburger is the only living member of the NFL Today group that included him, George, Cross and Jimmy “The Greek” Spencer. George died last year.

Cross was the 2009 recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award handed out by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was diagnosed with mild cognitive dementia a few years prior to his death. Cross wished for his brain to be tested for CTE.