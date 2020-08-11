Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers on the Bears would be wild

Aaron Rodgers has only played for one team during his NFL career, but that could change soon, and Brett Favre thinks one particular team would be an interesting option for the veteran.

Favre was a guest on Complex Sports’ “Load Management” podcast and talked about Rodgers. He was asked what team Rodgers could go to where he could hurt the Packers the most, and one of the hosts mentioned the Bears as an option. Favre agreed that Rodgers could do a lot of damage to Green Bay playing for Chicago.

“I would love to see (Aaron Rodgers on the Bears),” Favre said. “Just from the standpoint that we have killed the Bears collectively. Bears fans would probably be like, ‘I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I am so glad that Aaron Rodgers is on our team.’ He instantly makes you a contender.”

Rodgers is under contract through 2023, but his status with the Packers changed after the team selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he expects Rodgers to remain with the team for a very long time, but it’s hard to see that being the case when there is a first-round pick waiting behind him.

Rodgers’ situation is eerily similar to how he broke into the league as a first-round pick by the Packers in 2005 when Favre was entrenched as the starter. The Cal product eventually replaced Favre, and now the same thing could be happening to Rodgers. Favre ended up playing for the Jets and then the Vikings to end his career. Rodgers going to Chicago would be similar.

Rodgers recently opened up about his feelings on the Packers drafting Love.

H/T The Spun