Brett Favre cautions Bruce Arians against calling out Tom Brady

Tom Brady did not play well in his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Bruce Arians was openly critical of some of the mistakes the six-time Super Bowl champion made in the loss. Many were surprised by what Arians said, and Brett Favre thinks the coach should tread lightly.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week, Favre said he doesn’t think calling Brady out after one game is a wise approach for Arians.

“I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady,” Favre said, via Dan Martin of the New York Post. “Now, maybe they had a mutual truce going into the game, going into the season, ‘Hey, I’m going to be hard on you. I want the guys to know we’re going to treat you the same even though technically I’m not, so are you OK with it?’ If they have that truce, great. If not, I think you are barking up the wrong tree.”

Brady threw two interceptions in the 34-23 loss, one of which was a brutal pick-six. Arians initially said the first interception was the result of a miscommunication between Brady and Mike Evans and that “Mike read it right.” The coach later admitted he watched the play again and that it was Evans who made the wrong read.

That was only one remark, however. Arians also indicated Brady and his teammates were adequately prepared for the game but didn’t execute. In other words, Arians was saying the coaching staff did its job.

“Dissension could easily enter quickly,” Favre added. “Maybe the Saints didn’t do anything that they were not ready for other than, ‘We didn’t protect very well,’ [and] Tom gets hit a couple of times, you get a little jittery, it happens.”

Arians had a very simple response when asked about the concern for his and Brady’s relationship. While Brady may have no issue with anything Arians said, the headlines will get old if it continues. Don’t be surprised if Arians changes his tune going forward.