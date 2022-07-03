Brett Favre has interesting comments about Davante Adams leaving Packers

Now that Aaron Rodgers has lost his version of Donald Driver, the man who actually did have Driver is speaking out.

Retired Green Bay Packers icon Brett Favre spoke to TMZ Sports this week and said something interesting about receiver Davante Adams’ departure from the team. Favre said that he expects Adams’ production to take a hit with the Las Vegas Raiders next year.

“No disrespect to Davante at all, zero disrespect,” said Favre, per NFL.com. “I do think that Davante will make [Raiders QB] Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. He may never be, and that’s no disrespect either. But I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him.

“That’s not to say [Adams is] not a great player because he is a tremendous player and we’ll see that with Las Vegas,” Favre continued. “But it’s just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I would be shocked if [Adams] had the same year he’s had this year. That’s not to say he can’t do it, but I would be shocked.”

Adams is right about at the peak of his career at 29 and has already earned five Pro Bowl selections plus two First Team All-Pro nods. But Rodgers, a generational talent, had been Adams’ quarterback for Adams’ entire career to this point. While Carr is a quality signal caller himself (with three Pro Bowl trips under his belt), he is almost unanimously seen as a downgrade from Rodgers, who just won his fourth career MVP in 2021.

As for Favre, we will just have to wait and see if he ends up being right here. But Favre did whiff pretty badly with his last prediction about the Packers.