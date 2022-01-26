Brett Favre shares his prediction for Aaron Rodgers situation

Aaron Rodgers has said he will take some time to decide whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and one Hall of Famer who has been in a similar position before has a prediction for how the situation will play out.

Brett Favre was asked about Rodgers’ future in Green Bay during an appearance on WNSP in Alabama this week. The Packers legend said he has a gut feeling that Rodgers has played his last snap in Green Bay. He also advised Rodgers to follow his gut and try to win elsewhere if that is what he wants.

“Nowadays, guys play a lengthy career with a team and move on,” Favre said, as transcribed by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. “Obviously, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning. So it’s not uncommon for guys to switch teams after a long, productive career somewhere else — and my advice would be if you’re gut’s telling you, ‘I want to try my hand somewhere else, it’s kind of gotten stale or stagnant here,’ then go give it a try. I think sometimes it’s reinvigorating.”

Favre, of course, had a tense breakup with the Packers when they transitioned from him to Rodgers. He left Green Bay to play for the New York Jets and then divisional rival Minnesota Vikings. Favre also retired and then unretired multiple times, and the Packers did not want him back. The same is not true for Rodgers, and the Packers have made that clear.

Favre acknowledged that, but he encouraged Rodgers to explore other possibilities. Though, he said in a separate interview that he believes Rodgers’ best chance to win another Super Bowl will be in Green Bay.

"I think that there is still unfinished work left for him in Green Bay, and that is to win a Super Bowl." Hall of Famer @BrettFavre on Aaron Rodgers’ future. 👇VIDEO👇 | #Packers | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/0ehx9sDufC — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 25, 2022

Rodgers and Favre had an awkward relationship for years, but Favre recently paid the reigning MVP the ultimate compliment. Very few people understand Rodgers’ situation between than Favre, so his opinion on the subject is certainly noteworthy.

Photo: Brett Favre shows off his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring after receive it during halftime of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field October 16, 2016