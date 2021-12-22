Brett Favre has ultimate compliment for Aaron Rodgers

There was a time when Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers were at odds because Rodgers was taking Favre’s spot as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. Over time, their relationship has improved, and now Favre has become one of Rodgers’ biggest fans.

In fact, during a recent SiriusXM show, Favre complimented Rodgers in a big way.

"Probably, the best playmaker that I think we have ever seen." Hall of Fame QB @BrettFavre on @AaronRodgers12 tying him for the most touchdown passes in @Packers history. https://t.co/pYR3argBJI 👇WATCH👇 | #Packers | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/qZDaiyGqGB — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) December 20, 2021

Favre believes Rodgers can put up some historic numbers if he wants to.

“Aaron’s going to shatter every record out there if he continues to play. He makes that team so much better … just a prolific playmaker. Probably the best playmaker we’ve ever seen,” Favre said of Rodgers.

Not only did Favre compliment Rodgers’ playmaking ability, but he also said some nice things about Rodgers’ mental sharpness on the field.

“His football IQ is like no other,” Favre said of Rodgers. “He never makes bad decisions. And he never makes bad throws. “It just seems like he’s always on time, he’s always accurate, and he always picks the right guy.”

Rodgers is 38 and won NFL MVP last season. He is recognized as one of the best quarterbacks ever. But as far as shattering records, that might not be so easy. He’s still almost 20,000 passing yards and 180 touchdowns behind Tom Brady for those records. Rodgers needs to keep playing until Brady’s age to have a shot at those marks.

Considering Rodgers reportedly has already considered retirement, expecting him to break Brady’s records might not be realistic. But the compliments from Favre still stand.

Photo: Brett Favre shows off his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring after receive it during halftime of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field October 16, 2016.