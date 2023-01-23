Brett Maher shanks extra point attempt against 49ers

Brett Maher’s kicking problems continue to haunt the Dallas Cowboys.

Maher missed his first four extra point attempts in the Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs on Monday. He made his fifth attempt, which may have given the Cowboys false hope.

Dallas kept Maher active as their kicker for Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys scored on a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz in the second quarter, and the team sent out Maher for the extra point attempt.

Much like his performance against the Bucs, Maher showed problems on his kick. Maher’s kick was low and to the left, which resulted in it being blocked.

This is truly a remarkably bad run from Brett Maher. So bad it’s almost impressive. pic.twitter.com/uhjSf3ouvu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 23, 2023

The kick being blocked spared Maher some embarrassment, because he appeared to hook the ball pretty badly.

Dallas gambled on Maher for their playoff game against the Niners, and they may have lost.